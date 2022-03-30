Meet Atlanta's Hottest Matchmakers on Bravo's New Series 'Love Match Atlanta'

All's fair in love and matchmaking — just ask the cast of Bravo’s upcoming reality show, Love Match Atlanta. The series offers viewers a glimpse into the Black matchmaking business through the eyes of the city’s hottest dating experts.

The network recently released a first look at the series, and the tea is piping hot. While one matchmaker is accused of being a "modern-day pimp" and running an escort service, others demand respect from their colleagues. But who’s starring in the drama-filled dating show? Meet the cast of Love Match Atlanta.