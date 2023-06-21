Home > News > Human Interest Shahzada Dawood Comes From a Wealthy Family — What Is His Net Worth? Who is Shahzada Dawood's net worth? The Pakistani-British businessman is now missing after the OceanGate submersible got lost undersea. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 21 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Twitter / @HamzaAzhrSalam

What was supposed to be a father-son bonding experience has now become a race against time. On June 18, 2023, Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, embarked on the Titan submersible to view the wreck of the RMS Titanic. The submersible communicated with the Polar Prince every 15 minutes, but nearly two hours into the dive, it lost communication with its mother ship.

When the Titan lost communication, its five passengers got lost in the ocean's depths. So who is Shahzada Dawood and what has he left behind? Does he have any other kids? Who is his wife, and what is his net worth? Read on for all the known details.

What is Shahzada Dawood's net worth?

At the time of writing, Shahzada Dawood's net worth is unknown. However, it's safe to assume the businessman is worth several billion dollars as he comes from one of Pakistan's wealthiest families. His father, Hussain Dawood, is regularly listed among Pakistan's richest men.

According to LinkedIn, Shahzada is the vice chairman and director of Engro Corporation, a Pakistani conglomerate with businesses in four prominent areas — food & agriculture, energy & related infrastructure, petrochemicals, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Sending positive vibes and hopeful thoughts for the safe return of Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, and everybody else on board the Titan sub.🤞 — Mobeen Anwar 🏛 (@MobeenAnwar) June 20, 2023 Source: twitter

He also serves as the director of Dawood Hercules Corporation, a Pakistani publicly listed investment and holding company. In addition, Shahzada is a trustee of the SETI Institute and The Dawood Foundation. He's also a personal friend of King Charles III, working with the Prince's Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

According to People, the King's charities are "devastated" by Shahzada's disappearance. The outlet learned that King Charles III "has requested he be kept fully up to date on the situation as it unfolds, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family and everyone involved in this incident and the attempted recovery operations."

Who is Shahzada Dawood's wife?

According to BBC, Shahzada is married to his wife, Christine Dawood. The couple and their children usually reside in Surbiton, in Southwest London, but they spent a month in Canada before the expedition.

Like her business-savvy husband, Christine "grew up in a family business environment," which led her to start her own successful "organic agriculture business on a commercial scale in Punjab." Christine is of German heritage but lived in Asia for more than a decade, which allowed her to acquire "a wide understanding of the many nuances in individual's behaviors and found an appreciation and fascination for those differences."

Christine is a member of the Dawood Foundation's board of trustees and is the founder, CEO, and executive coach of Next Step Now Ltd, which helps family businesses by developing a "safe space that allows open communication and fosters growth, continuity, and a unified and cohesive family approach to your company."

Shahzada and Christine Dawood have two kids.