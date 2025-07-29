Details on Shane Tamura’s U.S. Citizenship Status and Where He Was Living He had ties to various states including California and Nevada. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 29 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: ABC7NY

On July 28, 2025, 27-year-old Shane Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue in New York City, which houses the NFL headquarters, Blackstone, and other major companies, openly carrying an M4 assault rifle. Upon entering the building, he opened fire on 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an off-duty NYPD officer who was working a private security detail. Islam was ambushed and killed. Tamura continued his rampage, sparing one woman who stepped off the elevator, then he moved through other floors, firing his weapon.

He eventually reached the 33rd floor, fired one more round, and then turned the gun on himself. According to ABC7NY, notes found in Tamura’s pockets referenced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the NFL, and included an apology, and also asked that his brain be studied. The mass shooting shocked everyone, including his former high school football teammates, and while it raised countless questions, one in particular continues to surface: Was Shane Tamura a U.S. citizen?

Was NYC shooter Shane Tamura a U.S. citizen?

Shane Tamura, the man who carried out a mass shooting in a Manhattan commercial building on July 28, is presumed to be a U.S. citizen, though authorities have not confirmed it. In general, to obtain a concealed carry permit, which Tamura was issued, you must either be a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident.

That means you’ve been granted permission by the government to live in the U.S. permanently. Either way, you’re required to be a legal resident of the U.S. and have a clean criminal record in order to qualify for a concealed carry permit.

Where was Shane Tamura from?

Before carrying out the mass shooting in NYC, Shane Tamura was living in Las Vegas, Nev. He had a registered address in the city, and the black BMW he used to drive cross-country to New York was also registered in Nevada. According to the Daily Mail, Tamura was living with his parents in what appeared to be a well-kept neighborhood in Desert Shores, and he worked as a security guard at a casino in Sin City.

But Tamura wasn’t always based in Nevada. The outlet also reported that he grew up in Hawaii and was actively involved in sports. At some point, he relocated to California, where he attended Granada Hills Charter School in Los Angeles for his senior year, after transferring there from a Santa Clarita school.

Tamura played high school football and, according to the New York Post, was considered a “standout running back” at Granada. It appears he never went pro, and former classmate Caleb Clarke suggested Tamura never really showed the ambition to pursue a career in the NFL.