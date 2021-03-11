Shannon Flynn's Raspy Voice Is Due to Lung Cancer Surgery

According to various medical journals , it is actually not standard for patients to become hoarse after lung cancer surgeries. However, some do undergo this voice change because of nerve paralysis or vocal cord dysfunction. These changes can be rare, but can also improve with treatment, so it’s possible that Flynn was in a much worse situation before he was filming Murder Among the Mormons.

Not only did Shannon Flynn undergo surgery on his lungs, but the directors of Murder Among the Mormons, Jared Hess and Tyler Measom, kept Flynn talking for a pretty long time. In a Netflix Q&A, Jared explained, “We interviewed him for eight hours over the course of two days just because he had just so much insight, especially from those last few years he was Mark's business associate.” We’d all probably sound at least a bit hoarse if we were talking for eight hours too!