Sharee Miller Manipulated Another Man Into Murdering Her Husband — Where Is She Now?

Hosts Chris Duett and Andrew Dodge began by asking Sharee about her childhood. Unfortunately, she suffered abuse at the hands of her stepfather who, according to Sharee, "sexually abused me and my brother. He beat my oldest brother more than he beat me... That went on until I was 14, when I told my mom what was going on."

At the time of the interview, Sharee was just beginning to work through her childhood trauma in prison, via dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT).