Unlike Her Mother, Shari Franke Has No Interest in Putting Her Personal Life on Display "I've had my voice and agency taken for so long, and now, I’m putting my foot down," wrote Shari Franke in an Instagram post. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 26 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sharilfranke

In a January 2025 interview with Good Morning America, Shari Franke opened up about the abuse she and her siblings suffered at the hands of their mother. Ruby Franke, along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, eventually pleaded guilty to child abuse charges and were both sentenced to four one-to-15-year terms in prison by a Utah district court. Much of their abuse was documented by Ruby, who profited off her actions via a since-deactivated YouTube channel.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, Shari and her siblings are free from her mother and Hildebrandt's horrific mistreatment, and are each finding their way back to some semblance of a normal, happy life. Shari began speaking out against family vlogging, and how monetizing children can be damaging. She also wrote a memoir titled The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom. On a personal front, Shari also got engaged. Here's what we know about her fiancé.

Article continues below advertisement

Shari Franke is engaged but she's keeping quiet about it.

In an Instagram post dated Dec. 28, 2024, Shari revealed that she is engaged, but she isn't saying much more than that. As excited as she was about the engagement, Shari said this was the end of her sharing her private life. "I've had my voice and agency taken for so long, and now, I’m putting my foot down," she wrote. She said that there would be no details about her wedding, future husband, or future kids.

Shari added that she'll "continue to advocate for kids who didn’t have a voice" but this was closure for her. "I’m moving on with my life, and that’s true freedom and joy," said Shari before asking folks to respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her future family. She also asked folks to not speculate or pry, adding, "This is my wish, and my gift to my family."