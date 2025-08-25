Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter’s Death Is Under Investigation by LA Police Chuter died at the age of 38 in August 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 25 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Beauty CEO Sharon Chuter inspired an underrepresented community, namely Black women, through her inclusive beauty brand, Uoma Beauty. The pioneer passed away at 38 on Aug. 14, 2025.

The news surrounding Chuter's death didn't surface until a little over a week after her body was found on a patio. Here's everything to know about her cause of death.

What was Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter's cause of death?

At this time, Chuter's exact cause of death is unknown. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report of her death, it is being ruled as "deferred." This means Chuter's death is still under investigation. Allure contributor Kirby Johnson broke the news in her Substack newsletter, Ahead of the Kirb, that she was found dead on a patio. It was undetermined whether the patio was part of Chuter's home or not.

Johnson also shared that a source confirmed the executive's employees were notified of her death before the public. Her death sparked several condolences in the Black beauty community, many of whom credited her for breaking barriers in the space. "Y'all … the founder of Uoma Beauty passed away," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "She was so pivotal in the beauty industry. I pray her family can find peace right now." "This is very sad. I bought quite a bit of her products, I really liked her entire aesthetic. RIP," an Instagram commenter shared.

Uoma Beauty also released a statement on Instagram saying her death and expressed their condolences to those who loved her. "Sharon Chuter's passing is deeply saddening news, and our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this time," the company wrote.