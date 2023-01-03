How Tall Is TLC's Shauna Rae? What to Know About the Reality Star's Height

It seems like we’re introduced to a new reality star every day, but Shauna Rae is unlike any TV personality we’ve met before.

The 23-year-old hails from Long Island, N.Y., where she lives with her mom, dad, and her half-sisters, Ryley and Morgan. Viewers were first introduced to Shauna and her family in January of 2022 when I Am Shauna Rae made its debut on TLC.