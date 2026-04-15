Sherrone Moore Sentenced to Probation After Plea Deal in Paige Shiver Case A judge called the incident traumatic, even as the final sentence stopped short of sending Sherrone Moore to jail. By Darrell Marrow Published April 15 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Associated Press

Following Sherrone Moore’s court case, he is not going to jail, but he is not walking away scot-free. The case involves Paige Shiver, his former executive assistant at the University of Michigan. Prosecutors said the two had an inappropriate relationship that ended shortly before Sherrone’s firing in December 2025. Paige later cooperated with the school’s investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

That same day, authorities said Sherrone went to Paige’s apartment, blamed her for losing his job, and threatened to hurt himself. According to AP, investigators alleged he grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors during the confrontation. He later left and was arrested away from the apartment. Now, folks are looking into what his sentencing actually means.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Sherrone Moore’s sentence?

On April 14, a judge in Washtenaw County, Mich., sentenced the former Michigan head football coach to 18 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay $1,345 in fines and court costs, stay away from alcohol and drugs, continue mental health treatment, and have no direct or indirect contact with Paige. Under the deferred sentence, the charges can be dismissed if he successfully completes probation.

At the start of the case, Sherrone faced much more serious accusations. Prosecutors originally pursued felony home invasion, stalking, and an entry-related misdemeanor tied to the apartment incident. However, the case shifted after Sherrone’s attorney challenged how police obtained the arrest warrant and whether key information about Sherrone’s and Paige’s work relationship had been left out.

Article continues below advertisement

In February, Judge J. Cedric Simpson granted an evidentiary hearing after raising concerns about what he called a “glaring omission” in the warrant process. “Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said, per AP. “This was not solely this personal relationship. The magistrate should have been able to look at that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore agreed to a plea deal.

On March 6, both sides reached a plea deal. Sherrone pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts, and the more serious charges were dropped. During the March hearing, prosecutors said they no longer believed they had enough evidence to prove domestic violence as originally suggested and said they were legally obligated not to pursue charges they could not prove.

According to WDIV Detroit, Sherrone’s defense team argued that phone records and other evidence undercut the stalking theory. While Judge Simpson later said call logs weakened the factual basis for the most serious charges. Despite the reduced charges, the judge condemned the coach's actions and said that he believed Sherrone seriously crossed a line.