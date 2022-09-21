Sheryl Lee Ralph Found Success Long Before Her Role on 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl explained that the casting director said a few things to her that re-sparked her interest in acting.

She continued, “It really took that moment to reexamine my career, reexamine who was representing me and get out there and get better representation, which I did with my current manager, Lisa Wright. And what she was able to do, with the trajectory that she was able to put me on, is exactly where I am, exactly where she told me I deserve to be.”