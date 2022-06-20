This New Twitter Trend Explains Why Your Crush Isn't a Perfect a 10

For example, one person tweeted, "She’s a 10 but she has multiple bacterial colonies growing in the cups beside her bed." As in, she's really good-looking but has a messy room with a cup problem. Another tweet reads, "She’s a 10 but has a Hello Kitty obsession." As in, she's a snack but she might have an entire shrine dedicated to a fictional Japanese cat in her bedroom.

As of writing this, there are thousands of tweets on this topic, and some of the things that people came up with are hilarious.