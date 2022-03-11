What's the "My Red Flag" Trend on TikTok All About? It's Super Popular Right Now

What's the "My Red Flag" Trend on TikTok All About? It's Super Popular Right NowBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 11 2022, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
The "My Red Flag" TikTok trend is sweeping across social media at the moment. When it comes to dating, a lot of people are currently questioning why they’re still single. They're curious to know why finding a significant other is so challenging. This hilarious filter on TikTok reveals what everyone's red flag character trait might be.
If the red flag is accurate to you, it could possibly be the reason why you don’t have a special someone in your life romantically right now. TikTok filters aren’t meant to be taken too seriously though! Anyone using the "My Red Flag" trend should try to remember that it’s nothing more than a fun joke.
What is the "My Red Flag" trend on TikTok?
One of the newest filters you’ll be able to access on TikTok right now is a red-colored card that flips on your forehead revealing a list of potential red flags you might have in the dating world. Some of the options include being basic, being a terrible driver, flirting for fun, having daddy issues, using dad jokes, and enjoying pineapple toppings on pizza.
Some of the other red flags include going to bed past 3 a.m., never answering texts, having a messy room, taking too many selfies, knowing way too much about astrology, maintaining a friendship with your ex, and thinking you’re always right.
Some other red flags you might end up with include having a shopping addiction, always being on your phone, being a “homie hopper,” having a Snapchat score over a million, being way too sarcastic, being a backseat driver, being an only child, having LED lights in your home, or having trust issues.
One reason the "My Red Flag" trend on TikTok is so fun is that this particular filter has so many potential options for users to land on. You’ll definitely end up getting a different result than the people in your social circle.
Here’s how TikTokers are reacting to the "My Red Flag" trend.
A user on TikTok named @ByaliWood used the red flag filter in a TikTok video until it landed on the “is always right" card. She hilariously responded by saying, “Yeah, it’s called being the eldest daughter." In her caption, she mentioned that she has an older sister complex!
Another user on TikTok named @Jobajo let the red flag filter come for her about her top three worst traits. One of the cards mentioned that she has a messy room. She hilariously panned her camera across her bedroom to reveal just how disorganized her bed and floor were at the moment.
A third user by the name of @BundleofStephanie landed on the “takes too many selfies” card. Instead of trying to deny that the red flag filter was totally wrong about her, she shyly looked away from the camera and started laughing. She sort of accepted her fate! Her caption even says that she got “called out”!
There is a lot of fun to be had with a harmless and hilarious TikTok trend like this one. Users simply have to keep in mind that it’s not meant to be taken too seriously.