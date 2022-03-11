What's the "My Red Flag" Trend on TikTok All About? It's Super Popular Right Now

A third user by the name of @BundleofStephanie landed on the “takes too many selfies” card. Instead of trying to deny that the red flag filter was totally wrong about her, she shyly looked away from the camera and started laughing. She sort of accepted her fate! Her caption even says that she got “called out”!

There is a lot of fun to be had with a harmless and hilarious TikTok trend like this one. Users simply have to keep in mind that it’s not meant to be taken too seriously.