Uzo Aduba Portrays the Iconic Shirley Chisholm in 'Mrs. America'

If you’ve heard of the new FX and Hulu show, Mrs. America, you know that the miniseries portrays different kinds of feminists.

From Betty Friedan, the woman often credited for sparking second-wave feminism, and Gloria Steinem, who became the face of the movement, to Phyllis Schlafly, the ardent anti-feminist who opposed the ERA and other tenants of second-wave feminism, Mrs. America doesn’t shy away from showing all sides of the argument for and against women’s rights.