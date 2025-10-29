As the Los Angeles Dodgers Compete In the World Series, Fans Want to Know Shohei Ohtani's Net Worth The star baseball pitcher is nicknamed "Shotime." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 29 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Baseball fans are excitedly watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play in the World Series, and all eyes are on the team's pitcher, Shohei Ohtani. The MLB pitcher is arguably the best baseball player in history, per NBC Sports, having won three MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards. With the Los Angeles Dodgers favored to win the 2025 World Series, fans are curious about the MVP's net worth.

Source: Mega

Shohei Ohtani has an impressive net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shohei has a massive net worth of approximately $700 million. While he earns a $2 million per year salary as a Los Angeles Dodger, he reportedly signed a 10-year $700 million contract back in 2023, which was at the time sports history's most lucrative contract. He also earns a reported $50 million per year from endorsements.

The baseball player married former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka in February of 2024, and the couple welcomed a baby daughter in April of 2025. They have chosen to keep their baby's name private for now, but Shohei shared the birth announcement on Instagram. He also shared his wedding announcement on Instagram, per People.

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but, I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me," he said of his new bride. "And I wanted everyone to know I am now married."

Shohei Ohtani Professional baseball player Net worth: $700 million Birthdate: July 5, 1994 Birthplace: Mizusawa, Iwate, Japan Spouse: Mamiko Ohtani Children: One daughter

LOVE YOU SHOHEI 💗😭

Thank you for caring us as much as you could🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOIdQyg3GW — SHOTANI¹⁷ (@ReadyforTHEESHO) October 29, 2025

"Welcome to the Ohtani Family! I am so grateful to my loving wife, who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter," he wrote after his daughter was born. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement."

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day," he added. Shoshei is considered an elite two-way player, as he is also an excellent hitter. He played for the Japanese team Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters from 2013 through 2017, and the team won the 2016 Japan Series. He also played with the Los Angeles Angels and won the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year Award.

