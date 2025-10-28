The MLB Has Rules in Place in Case a Game Runs out of Pitchers The 2025 World Series went the extra mile, proving why it is important to always have a pitcher available. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 28 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of baseball can be overwhelming for those who are diving into the sport for the first time. And, needless to say, the 2025 World Series has been extraordinary in some aspects.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers put it all on the line in order to walk away with the championship. During the third game of the series, fans were surprised at how long the encounter ran. People started to wonder what the rules were for the pitchers and their placements. What happens if a team runs out of pitchers in the MLB? Here's what we know about the rules in place for this very particular situation, and how it can affect the outcome of a game.

What happens if a team runs out of pitchers at an MLB game?

According to The Sporting News, if the game runs long enough for every pitcher to take a stand, there are some rules in place to keep the encounter going for as long as it is necessary. One of the team's pitchers always needs to be on the mound. Safe to say, if extra innings happen, the roster might not be wide enough to cover every play. In some extreme cases, any given team can order its first pitcher from the next day to warm up.

Major League Baseball thinks of every scenario that might present itself during a game, especially when it comes to a stage as important as the World Series. If pitchers who were meant to play the next day are also spent, a position player can make his way to the mound. This situation isn't common. Something extraordinary and unpredictable would need to take place in order for a position player to become a pitcher for the day. Nevertheless, every team needs to be prepared.

History is on the line at the 2025 MLB World Series.

The action that takes place during the 2025 World Series is so intense that it has people wondering if a team can have enough pitchers to endure the battle. The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers both want to prove that they are the best team in the league. The Blue Jays want to win because a victory would score them their first World Series title since 1993. Back in the day, the team from Canada conquered the league two years in a row.

