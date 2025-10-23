Chauncey Billups Was Arrested for Illegal Gambling, and Fans Want to Know His Net Worth Chauncey is the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 23 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

NBA fans are in shock after learning that Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI for illegal gambling. Also known as Mr. Big Shot from his days playing for the Detroit Pistons, Chauncey was arrested with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and 32 others for illegal gambling with ties to the mafia on Oct. 23, 2025, per ESPN, following a two-year investigation. Both Chauncey and Rozier were placed on leave by their basketball teams, per ABC News.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the NBA noted in a statement. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority." NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the games were rigged and brought in $7 million since 2019.

She added that after some of the victims refused to pay after losing millions, the mob became violent. In addition to Chauncey's arrest, other defendants included 13 mobsters associated with the Bonano, Gambino, and Genovese families, as well as both current and former NBA players and coaches.

What is Chauncey Billupss' net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, the NBA coach has a net worth of $45 million. He played for several teams in the NBA between 1997 and 2014 after being drafted by the Boston Celtics. Mr. Big Shot also played for the Toronto Raptors, the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chauncey Ray Billups NBA coach, former NBA player Net worth: $45 million Birthdate: September 25, 1976 Birthplace: Denver, Colo. Education: The University of Colorado Boulder Spouse: Piper Billups Children: Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya

Chauncey Billups made significant earnings during his career, so fans are surprised he was arrested for illegal gambling.

Chauncey was named the NBA Finals MVP back in 2004, and in addition to his salary playing in the NBA, he earned a significant income after he transitioned into coaching and broadcasting as an analyst and commentator. Chauncey was an analyst for ESPN's SportsCenter and NBA Countdown.

He has also given to charity and founded the Chauncey Billups Foundation in 2009. The charity provides life-changing opportunities to children in underserved communities in the Denver area. Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the gambling scheme is "one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since online sports betting became widely legalized in the United States." Chauncey is facing charges of money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy.