Here's Where Joey Merlino From 'Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia' Is Now

The documentary Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia on Netflix tells the story of Philadelphia mob boss Joey Merlino, and fans of the show are wondering where "Skinny Joey" is now.

In the 1990s, the boss of the Philly mob was John Stanfa, but a younger Joey Merlino was plotting to take over as boss of the family with Ralph Natale, a man he met while in prison. In 1992, Stanfa attempted to "whack" Joey, but he survived, and by 1993, the city was engulfed in a mafia war as the two men fought for power, according to Esquire. So, what happened? Where is Joey Merlino now?

Here's where Joey Merlino is now.

In 1992, two of Stanfa's hitmen shot Joey four times in a drive-by. He survived, but his friend Michael Ciancaglini died after being shot in the chest. Things escalated from there, and Joey tried to take out Stanfa and his son in a drive-by. Both men survived, but the violence continued to escalate. Another friend of Joey's was killed, and the two men kept trying to take out each other's "soldiers." Joey was arrested by the FBI in 1993 and sent to prison for breaking the rules of his parole.

Stanfa was also arrested in 1994 and tried for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, extortion, and loansharking. He received a life sentence, but not before a man who was to testify against him was murdered. Joey was released in 1994, and he became a local celebrity who was often seen out and about in Philly. However, men were still after him, and he reportedly survived at least 20 hits. His old friend Ralph Natale became the boss, but it was reportedly a front, and Joey was the real boss.

However, in 2001, after Natale ratted on Joey, he was convicted of extortion, racketeering, and illegal gambling. Joey received a 14-year sentence. He was released in 2011 and claimed he had retired from the mafia. Now, Joey owns a Philly cheesesteaks joint called Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks on South Broad Street, per the Philly Voice.

What is Joey Merlino's net worth?

Joey's net worth is hard to estimate, especially given the fact that much of his income was allegedly made through his time as the boss of the Philly mob. However, when he was arrested again in 2016, he was released on $5 million bail, per CBS News. He received a two-year sentence after reaching a plea deal for illegal gambling, per The Guardian.