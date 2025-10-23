Amid NBA Gambling Ring Scandal, Questions Arise About Betting Rules for NBA Players More than 30 people were implicated in a gambling ring in October 2025. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @CNBC

When sportsbooks collect bets, it's a risky game that can transform a friendly bet between friends or colleagues into a high-stakes competition to pick the best of the best and make predictions based on your knowledge of the teams at play. An entire world of sportsbook betting exists for people to try to make money off how well they can read games, teams, and seasons. Yet, like all gambling, there are risks involved. And those risks don't stop at the possibility of losing a large sum of money.

Those risks can also relate to illegal behaviors, such as gambling rings, which can be wildly lucrative side quests for those involved in sports betting. Just such a gambling ring was exposed in October 2025, with allegations putting several high-profile NBA figures squarely in the crosshairs of an investigation. As authorities try to sort out who did what, one interesting question has popped up: can NBA players bet on other sports? And the answer might surprise you.

Can NBA players bet on other sports?

Surprisingly, the betting rules for NBA players and officials is fairly loose. According to ESPN, things are fairly straightforward. When it comes to anyone professionally affiliated with the NBA, including players and officials, no betting on NBA games is permitted.

However, those affiliated with the NBA are permitted to bet on other sports, the outlet notes, assuming that betting is legal where the person is placing the bet. And there is no limit as to the size of the wager permitted, as long as it's not a bet placed about any NBA-related property.

Players don't sign a specific contract about betting, but language governing the rules is included in the league's collective bargaining agreement. Each NBA team has their own group of investigators meant to monitor the activity of affiliated persons, and punishments for violating these rules can include suspension, fines, or termination of contract.

NBA players arrested after illegal NBA gambling ring unearthed.

In 2025, violations were noted as part of an alleged NBA gambling ring, which saw more than 30 people implicated. Among those arrested was Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player Damon Jones, according to USA Today.

Billups was charged on suspicion of ties to an illegal poker operation connected to the mafia. Rozier is accused of manipulating his performance during an NBA game in order to benefit an illegal betting deal.

The scandal has unveiled what officials believe is an insider betting and gambling conspiracy, which may involve rigging games or providing insider information to sway betting practices for those involved, along with alleged defrauding and underground poker games manipulated by technology.