Donald Trump Has Not Weighed in on the Teams Playing in the World Series Yet "No matter who wins, I will refuse to invite either baseball team to my ball room as they are both run by highly inept officials from California and Ontario Canada." By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 27 2025, 10:12 a.m. ET

Over the course of a decade, there have been innumerable instances where Donald Trump weighed in on something that you wouldn't think he'd have any stake in. He comments on a wide range of topics, and that has long been part of who he is as a public figure.

Because it's plausible that Trump could post about basically anything, it's easy to believe that basically anything attached to his name is something he said. Now, posts are circulating around the internet suggesting that Trump went after the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two teams playing in the 2025 World Series. Here's what we know.



Did Trump really tweet about baseball?

A post has been circulating around social media that claims to be from Trump's Truth Social account. It says that he won't be inviting either team to the White House, regardless of which one emerges victorious. "No matter who wins, I will refuse to invite either baseball team to my ball room as they are both run by highly inept officials from California and Ontario Canada," the post says.

"I don't host losers. We are actively investigating MLB. This World Series is rigged, probably by the Dems & the Mafia," it continues. This post comes after Trump announced that he would be raising tariffs on Canada While in Office, Ronald Reagan Imposed a Number of Tariffs, Primarily on Japanese Goods. There's no evidence, though, that the post is real, or that Trump has said anything of this kind about the Blue Jays, who obviously play in Canada.

Because the screenshot of the post was plausible enough, plenty of people on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media platforms believed that it was really from Trump. Those who believed the post was real almost uniformly opposed the president and were using the post as evidence that what Trump truly cares about is his personal grudges against specific people or, in this case, countries.

He’s still pissed about the Canadian TV ad. pic.twitter.com/RcLwojsrgy — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) October 26, 2025 Source: X/@EastEndJoe

Trump's tariff war is related to the World Series.

Although Trump did not say that he would be investigating the Blue Jays, he did say that he would be raising tariffs on Canada after the provincial government of Ontario ran an ad during the World Series in which they repurposed what Ronald Reagan had once said about tariffs.

"Canada was caught, red-handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs," his post read. "The Reagan Foundation said that they 'created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan.'" Trump's post was incorrect, as the words were authentically Reagan's, but nonetheless, it doesn't seem like he appreciated the attack on the tariffs he's imposed.