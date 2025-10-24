Alex Vesia Had to Step Away From the Fall Classic Due to a "Personal Family Matter" With Wife Kayla Alex Vesia and his wife announced in April 2025 that they were expecting a baby. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 24 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexvesia

Heading into the 2025 World Series games is a big deal for any team. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it means the possibility of winning the big game two years in a row. Unfortunately, star pitcher Alex Vesia is not part of it for an undetermined number of Fall Classic games due to a family situation. The official Instagram account for the Dodgers shared a statement on social media about Alex stepping away to deal with a "deeply personal family matter."

Alex did not immediately share updates on his Instagram, and his wife, Kayla Vesia, didn't either. Fans were worried about what happened to Alex's family and what the announcement from the Dodgers meant for his family's health and safety. Most expressed concern on social media about Alex's wife having a safe delivery, as the couple expected their first child around the time of the World Series games.

What happened to Alex Vesia's family?

After the Dodgers posted about Alex being "away from the team" with his wife and family, speculation began about what might have happened to Alex's family and why he felt the need to leave the game at such a crucial time. Alex did not share any updates on his own Instagram, but when fans commented on the Dodgers' Instagram post, they shared concern for the birth of his baby and for his wife's health.

"Dammit, I hope it's not the baby," one fan commented. "The World Series doesn't matter right now even though we love you Vesia. Sending love." Someone else wrote, "Some things are bigger than baseball. Family first and prayers for the Vesia family."

In April 2025, Kayla shared an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. Assuming that Kayla was several weeks along at that time, her due date might fall in October 2025. It's possible that she gave birth, and Alex needed to take time away from baseball for her and their daughter. But neither Kayla nor Alex has shared updates about the pregnancy or about the reason for Alex's leaving during the Fall Classic.

Alex Vesia and his wife got married in 2024.

Like other baseball wives, Kayla has been super supportive of Alex during his time with the Dodgers. The couple got married in January 2024, and even before that, Kayla shared social media photos at Alex's games as she cheered him on from the stands. In October 2024, when the Dodgers won the World Series, Kayla posted a video where she jumped into Alex's arms out on the field and they celebrated the win together.