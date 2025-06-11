Why Does Kiké Hernández Wear a Helmet? Learn All About the Major League Baseball Star The MLB player is the second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have lost to the San Diego Padres on June 10, but everyone is talking about the Dodgers' second baseman, Kiké Hernández. Kiké, whose full name is Enrique José Hernández González Jr., wore a helmet during the game over his baseball hat, and everyone wants to know why.

Article continues below advertisement

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 10 with a final score of 11-1, according to ESPN. However, baseball fans are talking all about Kiké sporting a helmet during the game. The MLB player first wore the protective gear during a game against the Miami Marlins in April. So, why does Kiké Hernández wear a helmet?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Kiké Hernández wear a helmet?

Kiké Hernández wears a helmet because he wants to for safety. He first wore the protective gear in April during a game against the Miami Marlins, per MLB.com. He was sent in to pitch during the game's 9th inning while wearing the helmet and became the talk of the town, so to speak. However, he'd been wearing the helmet over his baseball cap during practices for some time, but this was the first time he wore it during a game. Usually, only batters and catchers wear helmets.

Players in other positions don't use them due to comfort or performance issues. After his teammate and pitcher Bobby Miller was offered the helmet by a doctor after being hit in the head during training, he declined. However, Kiké began wearing it and seems to like it. He later posted about it on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"After nine years as a Dodger, I finally made my Dodger Stadium pitching debut. Honored to have done it on Women’s Night; had to wear the ⛑️ to remind everybody to use protection. #SafetyFirst."

Now in to pitch for the Dodgers: Kiké Hernández... In the 6th inning 😳 pic.twitter.com/GL8GdVQ3Od — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 11, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Other players spoke on Kiké wearing the helmet and had mixed opinions. LA Dodger and pitcher Alex Vesia said Kiké rocked the helmet. "Him wearing it last night was definitely something different and new," he said. "And he rocked it. I thought it was awesome ... Obviously, when Bobby got hit on the head during Spring Training, that was a big eye opener, like how real it can be."

"Thankfully, he's OK and doing good and whatnot," he continued. "I think it was a couple days later that Kiké had brought that out. … I was interested in it, just like, could this be implemented at some point? It's very big and bulky. So, I think it would definitely take some time to get used to, just because a baseball cap is so light. For me, I don't really notice it when I'm pitching. So, it would definitely take some time to get used to."

Article continues below advertisement

Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott both said they wouldn't want to wear the helmet. "Everybody's thought about it. But the idea of doing it … I think, obviously, it's good to protect yourself," said Kirby. "But as far as that particular item, I don't know if it would be comfortable."