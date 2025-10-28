The Longest World Series Game Ever Kept Fans on the Edge of Their Seats for Hours "I thought I had a couple hits in, I don't know, 21 innings ago." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 28 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's no time of the year as exciting for baseball fans as the Fall because Fall means the World Series games, when the best teams from the year get a chance to clinch the top title, shouldering the mantle of MLB's best for another year. 2025 started off strong, with some historic moments and promise of an extraordinary Series, hearkening back to the greats that came before them. And 2025 also brought a game so long that it's knocking on the door of a record.

When you look back on the World Series past, there are a number of historic moments and greats worth remembering, including the longest World Series game ever, which happened not that long ago. Here's what we know about that momentous game, and why the 2025 Series has already made history.

Source: MEGA

How long was the longest world series game ever?

To look at the longest World Series game ever, you only have to wind the clock back to 2018. It was Game 3 of the World Series, and the Dodgers were facing off against the Red Sox. Fans sat down for what they knew would be an exciting game. Players brought their hustle to the diamond. And then the game went on. And on. And on.

In total, USA Today notes, the game went on for a whopping 18 innings, tied in total number of innings with 2025's Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. In 2018, players stayed on the field for 7 hours and 20 minutes.

History has repeated itself.

Game 3, 2018: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in 18 innings.

Game 3, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/77At8ahZqK — Art 🎨 (#ThankYouCody) (@AmericanArtsii) October 28, 2025

The game finally ended with an incredible play from Max Muncy with a walk-off home run, bringing home the "W" for the Dodgers 3-2, with both teams cycling through nine pitchers, according to Newsweek.

Freddie Freeman's walk off game brings historic moment to the 2025 World Series games.

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series also made history, tying the 2018 Game 3 with an equal 18 innings, with the 2025 Game 3 coming in second because the play time was 6 hours and 39 minutes.

But, just like in 2018, it all ended after a historic walk-off. This time, Dodgers' Freddie Freeman made the big homerun play to clinch the win at the bottom of the 18th inning, USA Today. notes. Freddie had already made one hit and two walks in his previous eight trips to the plate, and he was ready to lock it in for the team.

Source: MEGA

The outlet reports that Freddie said after the game, "My swings were getting better as the game was going on. I thought I had a couple hits in, I don't know, 21 innings ago," he joked. "It just felt like my swing was getting better and better."