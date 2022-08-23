Spotted Lanternflies Are Appearing on the U.S. East Coast — Should You Kill Them?

The spotted lanternfly is traditionally pretty easy to spot. The species is known for its spotted wings with notable red accents. The insect is approximately 1 inch and can lay up to 100 eggs during the fall season.

But those red highlights on its wings might as well be an enormous red flag because several state officials are urging people to kill this particular fly on sight. This pest is reportedly a major threat to agricultural crops like blueberries, apples, and grapes.