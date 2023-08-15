Home > Viral News > Trending Shutterfly's Default Captions Appeared In Woman's Wedding Album, and This is High Comedy A newlywed was gifted a photo album via Shutterfly from her big day, but there was one hilarious flaw: the default captions didn't delete. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 14 2023, Published 8:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@niki_nibs

Online services like Shutterfly make it easy to create personalized products using your photos — whether they were professionally taken or not. Think holiday cards, mugs with your dog's face on them, and calendars where each month is a different photo of you and your spouse.

While these sentimental pieces can be created in a snap, that doesn't necessarily mean that there aren't parts of each order that require customers to do a little work. For example, if you ever make a photo album of a loved one's wedding, you might want to key in your own original captions and not go with the default options. If you take a look at this woman's video below, you'll see exactly why that is incredibly important.

One mom ordered her daughter a customized wedding album from Shutterfly, and the final product was hilarious.

"I just got married in April, and my mom made my husband and me a flipbook with some wedding photos in it, so let's look at it real quick," said a TikTok creator named Niki (@niki_nibs) in a video.

She began paging through the book and it quickly became clear that while the photos were of her wedding, the titles and captions complementing them were not. On one page, there was a photo of her husband and his best man. The caption read, "She managed to hold on to that bubble for over a minute before it burst." This description was seemingly referring to a little girl blowing a bubble. On another page, a stand-alone shot of Niki's husband read, "The joy of life."

@niki_nibs Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly #shutterfly ♬ original sound - Niki

Niki's photos also had some descriptions surrounding them. A photo of her in her wedding gown was labeled "A day at the park." The photo's description read: "We had a picnic, then walked around the park collecting pretty leaves." She continued to go through the book and show some of the other funny descriptions paired with completely unrelated photos.

In the comment section of Niki's videos, users were equally overjoyed by the album. "I cannot wait until that is passed down generations and your grandkids think they are all some kind of cultural reference," wrote one user. Another wrote: "OMG. keep this forever, do not replace it with a caption-free book."

Meanwhile, other folks claimed to have had similar experiences when creating products on platforms like Shutterfly. "My friend got her wedding album and her photo with her bridesmaids had no dogs in the photo and the caption said 'bride with her furry friends,'" said one comment.

Another read: "I forgot to change the caption on our first dance page and it says 'Marvin swept me out onto the floor' My husband is Colby." Even Shutterfly employees were getting a hoot out of Niki's video. "I work on the design team at Shutterfly, sending this to everyone," wrote one employee. Another commented: "Omg I work at Shutterfly this is so funny."

