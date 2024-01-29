Home > News > Human Interest Sidney Moorer Had an Affair With a Much Younger Woman Who Disappeared — Was He Involved? Six years after Heather Elvis disappeared, the man she was having an affair with was brought to justice. Where is Sidney Moorer now? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 29 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WCBD News 2

On June 12, 2013, 20-year-old Heather Elvis tweeted, "I gots a taste for men who're older." Five months later, Elvis's car would be found at the Peachtree boat landing in Socastee, S.C. A first date she had the previous evening as well as a phone call with a friend were the last times anyone had contact with her. Authorities later learned that from July 2013 until about October or November of that year, Elvis had been dating an older married man she knew from work, per WMBF News.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Sidney Moorer was 37 years old and worked as a repairman at the restaurant where Elvis was a hostess. Could that tweet have been about Moorer? When Moorer's wife Tammy found out about the affair, things escalated. Heated texts from Tammy were confrontational. Soon after Elvis vanished and despite an exhaustive search, she was never found. It would take six years for justice to be served. Where is Sidney Moorer now, and what happened to his wife? Here's what we know.

Where is Sidney Moorer now?

WMBF News reported that Moorer lost an appeal in June 2023 to overturn his conviction. He is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C., after being convicted of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping. In February 2014, he and Tammy were arrested and charged with both murder and kidnapping. Due to a lack of physical evidence, such as blood and a murder weapon, the court moved forward with just the kidnapping charges.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate trial, Tammy was found guilty of the same charges and was handed a 30-year sentence. She also lost her appeal to have the conviction overturned. "According to the Department of Corrections, Sidney Moorer has a projected release date of March 31, 2044, while Tammy Moorer has a projected release of May 9, 2043," per WMBF News.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Elvis's family never gave up looking for their daughter.

"That’s where it all started," Evis's father Terry Elvis told The Post and Courier in December 2023. "I used to love this place." Terry was standing by the Waccamaw River on Peachtree, the area where memories from his own childhood aren't strong enough to replace the one painful one he grapples with to this day. It's the last place anyone saw his daughter, and it's still difficult to be there.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 18, 2023, Terry was there as part of a candlelight vigil for Elvis, who at the time had been gone for a decade. Each visit opens up a wound that has barely closed. "It’s very hard for me to do," he told the outlet. "I live it all over again. I come because my family feels I need to be here. I feel I need to be with them and support them." Terry shares that there's little hope he will ever find the answers he's looking for, but he doesn't stop trying.

Terry isn't the only person who comes here to honor Elvis. A lot of people never knew her, they just knew her story. Tammy Britt found out what happened when Crime Watch Daily covered Elvis's case. "It’s important to keep Heather’s name alive," she shared with The Post and Courier. This has become a place for other grieving families as well — families who no longer have the privilege of enjoying the upcoming holiday.