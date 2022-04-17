Does Sienna Miller Have a Husband? This Actress Has Been Engaged TwiceBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 17 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Actress Sienna Miller is currently starring in Anatomy of a Scandal as a devoted wife caught up in her husband's scandal, but is she a wife in real life? Sienna is known for her acting talents in films such as Factory Girl and The Edge of Love, and her performance as Tippi Hedren in The Girl won her a BAFTA in 2012.
But fans want to know — what's going on with her love life? Does Sienna have a husband? Here's what we know.
Does Sienna Miller have a husband?
Like many celebrities, Sienna is private about her personal life, but several of her notable relationships unfolded in the public eye. After starring in the film Alfie with Jude Law, the pair began dating and quickly became engaged on Dec. 24, 2004. However, in July 2005, Jude issued a public apology to Sienna for having an affair with the nanny of his children. The couple attempted to salvage their engagement before officially breaking up in 2006.
Sienna became the subject of a media scandal in 2008 when she began having an affair with fellow actor Balthazar Getty, who was married at the time. She later sued two British tabloids for publishing photos that exposed the affair to the public. Balthazar later reconciled with his wife, but Sienna wouldn't enter a relationship again until late 2009.
In December 2009, Sienna and Jude tried again after spending time apart starring in separate Broadway shows. The pair even went on a vacation to Barbados with Law's three children the same year. Sadly, in February 2011, the pair split again, this time for good.
Shortly after her separation from Jude, Sienna began dating actor Tom Sturridge. The pair were together between 2011 and 2015, and they share one child, a daughter named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge. Since her breakup with Tom, Sienna has been linked to fellow actors Josh Hartnett and Rhys Ifans. She was also recently engaged to theHead of Content at David Zwirner, Lucas Zwirner.
Per Page Six, Lucas and Sienna became a couple in January 2020 and quickly became engaged before breaking off their engagement in August of the same year. Although she seemingly briefly dated model and actress Cara Delevingne in early 2022, it appears Sienna is stepping out again with a new beau in tow.
Recently, Page Six reports that Sienna's newest boyfriend is actor and model Oli Green. The pair were recently photographed by the paparazzi attending a New York Knicks basketball game in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3, 2022. Sienna and Oli also made their first public appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
It sounds like Sienna does not currently have a husband, but she is enjoying having a new boyfriend!