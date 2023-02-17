Jamaican Basketball Star and WNBA Champion Simone Edwards Died at Just 49 Years Old

In terms of impact on the WNBA as a whole, Simone Edwards was a trailblazer, to say the very least. The basketball star was the first Jamaican American athlete to be drafted into the league and was a member of the initial lineup of the Seattle Storm back in 2000.

Unfortunately, Simone died at just 49 years old on Feb. 16, 2023, leaving behind a profound legacy that will endure in sports history for generations to come. With that being said, what was her cause of death? Here's what to know.

What was Simone Edwards' cause of death?

According to ESPN, Simone died after a long and hard-fought battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, which she was initially diagnosed with in May 2021. Her death was announced publicly by the Seattle Storm, who posted about it on Twitter.

"We are saddened by the passing of our very own Simone Edwards. Our Jamaican Hurricane was a warrior on & off the court. With her indefatigable energy & optimism, she brought happiness to so many. Our thoughts & condolences are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this time," the team shared. After joining the WNBA in 1997, Simone helped bring the Storm to their 2004 WNBA championship. She retired in 2005 as the team's all-time leader in rebounds as well as both games and minutes played.

