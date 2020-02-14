We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
singles-awareness-day-memes-1550080537284-1550080539169.jpg
Source: iStock

25 Singles Awareness Day Memes for Folks Opting Out on Love

By

Millennials are known for ruining a lot of industries and institutions — paper napkins, bar soap, diamonds — but the biggest way we're destroying the fabric of society is in the area of marriage and family. A 2014 study found nearly 60 percent of millennials were single and never married — so I guess you could say we're ruining Valentine's Day, too. Actually, we've just reinvented it — as Singles Awareness Day.

If you're worried about being #ForeverAlone or totally happy with that fate — or at the very least resigned to it — these 19 "Happy Singles Awareness Day" memes will give you a chuckle and make you feel better about your life choices.

1. Sometimes being single on the most romantic day of the year can get lonely...

befunky-collage-1581697616912.jpg
Source: Twitter

But if you think about it, you're single 365 days of the year!