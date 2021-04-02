Skai Jackson and Jodie Woods Are Not Beefing With Each Other: "Please Leave Us Alone"

One thing is for certain when it comes to celebrities: you can always count on some type of drama to ensue online. And while many times, celebrities welcome the gossip and rumors because it keeps their names in the headlines, others are more partial to being left out. After all, things can easily go from bad to worse because of social media. And that’s a sentiment Skai Jackson agrees with.

However, Skai has quickly shot down claims that the two have beef. So, what is the real story? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

While the actress has been in the headlines for famously feuding with rapper Bhad Bhabie, this time around, fans believe that drama is brewing between Skai and Jodie Woods , Jordyn Woods’s little sister.

She continued, "So keep it up and it’s going to be a problem because I do not mess with people messing with my family, especially when you’re way older than her. And don’t make me make it public because I will. And I’m not playing at all. So, just saying, keep it going.”

“Saying things to my little sister. And don’t realize you’re really talking to a minor and you’re an adult,” Jordyn said. “And if I have to take action on that I will. Because we letting it slide, and letting it slide, and letting it slide — and I’m sure you’re on here right now — and it’s not gon’ slide for too long."

In an Instagram Live, Jordyn made it very clear that she wouldn't hesitate to take action against the specific individual.

And when Jordyn spoke out against the person who has been bullying her sister, the situation hit a new level, as many people thought she was referencing Skai.

See, Skai and Julez were rumored to be dating for quite some time. However, Madame Noire reports that he is now rumored to be dating Jodie. So naturally, many people initially believed that there was some truth to the rumors that Skai had been bullying Jodie.

Once Mia’s videos went viral, other people started chiming in to say that there was a "reason" Skai might have an issue with Jodie. According to comments, that reason has to do with Skai's ex-boyfriend Julez Smith, Solange Knowles's son.

It all started with TikToker Mia J posting a video online claiming that Skai was bullying Jodie. It was ultimately proven that Mia’s claims were false, per The Neighborhood Talk , but by then, the damage had already been done.

As we all know, bullying is a huge problem on social media. And while everyday people go through being taunted online, things can be even worse for celebrities. Unfortunately, Jodie has become the latest target.

Skai has been adamant that she and Jodie are good with each other.

Since the situation has caused many people online to berate Skai and call her a bully, the actress wasted no time in clearing the air. In an Instagram Story, Skai quickly stated that she and Jodie had never had any problems with one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

“Jodie Woods and I have never had any issues,” she said. “We spoke, and are both confused about this fake drama. Please leave us alone!” The star even took to her Twitter account to dispel the rumors. She urged everyone to simply give her a break and leave her alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Things have also taken a turn with Skai’s mom, Kiya Cole, defending her daughter. In her Instagram Story, Kiya addressed Jordyn’s video and stated that Skai has only ever said positive things about Jodie. She also stated that her family and the Woods family have known each other for years, so there is no reason for Skai to ever have had an issue with Jodie.

Here we go.. making up stories and turning nothing into something.. give me a break! — Skai (@skaijackson) March 31, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

“Like I said, as far as I know I’ve never heard Skai say anything negative to me about Jodie," Kiya shared, "and we talk about everything okay?” “Yes, I’m a mother. But I’m also her best friend. And no, she does not have an older sister to take up for her and defend her but she shouldn’t need to because she’s almost 19. But I’m going to speak up and say it’s lies, OK?”