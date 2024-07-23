Home > Entertainment > Music What Happened to Guns N' Roses Star Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight? Lucy Bleu-Knight was 25 years old at the time of her passing. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 23 2024, Updated 7:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Monday, July 22, 2024, Slash, known as the longtime guitarist for rock band Guns N' Roses, shared what appeared to be an obituary or at the very least a family statement on Instagram. The post mentioned his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight by name and said that she "passed away peacefully" on July 19, 2024. But, following the news of the 25-year-old's passing, what was her cause of death?

Slash has two other kids from his second marriage to Perla Ferrar. Slash considered himself the stepfather to longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges's daughter Lucy, however, and he even canceled a portion of his tour shortly before he shared the post about his stepdaughter's death.

What was Slash's stepdaughter Lucy Bleu-Knight's cause of death?

At this time, there has been no cause of death released to the public, though the post that both Slash and Meegan made about their daughter's death mentions that she "passed away peacefully." And as such, according to the post, the family asks fans that "social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Following the post, Slash's close friends and followers commented their condolences for the loss. Fellow Guns N' Roses band member Melissa Reese wrote, "There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys." Susan Holmes McKagan, wife of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, commented, "Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much."

Shash's stepdaughter shared an Instagram post at the time of her death.

Lucy's Instagram also shared a post on July 22, though comments suggested it was scheduled on Instagram to be posted at that time following her death. Part of the caption to a photo of Lucy said, "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry."