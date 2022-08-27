Model Gets Revenge on Women Who Leave Mean Comments by Sliding into Their Husband’s DMs
There's something about commenting behind an internet wall that gives people the feeling as if they have free range to say whatever they want to another individual. It's almost as if the enigma of being separated/distanced by technology allows folks to play out their innermost bully.
That's not to say that there's anything inherently wrong with being able to freely say and do whatever you want, but there's a difference between criticism and trying to move a conversation into a constructive place, even if the initial comments may be uncomfortable to deal with, versus someone being mean-spirited just for the sake of making someone else feel bad.
The thing about free speech however is that it's a two-way street. One person has the right to say whatever they want to to one person, and the other individual can serve that same privilege right back.
In the case of OnlyFans content creator Roxy Stylez, she decided to just use her free speech to respond to the husbands and boyfriends of women who leave her mean comments.
Author Eugene Sue first said that "revenge is a dish best served cold" and there are fewer things colder than gaining a psychological advantage over someone who is trying to bully or intimidate you online, which Stylez says that she deals with on a daily basis from women who leave remarks on her posts or send her direct messages on her social media profiles.
Roxy posts on TikTok under the handle @roxystylezz26 and starts her video with a text overlay that reads, "I'm coming for your husband."
She says in the clip, "I'm gonna message, some girls' husbands. and I'm gonna show you the responses. To all you women who thought it was such a good idea to comment on my video nasty things this goes out to you."
She continued, "I am gonna find your husbands today and we have the first account already picked. And I just wanna see if her husband's attached. JXCLisa let's see if your husband is gonna respond to me! Click, there's your account we're gonna click your little Instagram there, oh I can't see any posts, but you do have your hubby tagged."
Roxy goes on, "Aww, Darren! Seems like such a nice name. I can already tell from his photo that he is very handsome. Oh, look at that, follow," she hits the follow button on her phone that she shows up to the camera.
"I don't follow very many people. But as soon as he accepts that, I'm gonna show you. Let's move on to the next, OK?"
"Oh, we found another one. Sourxsweetness, this is her comment: 'I think if someone said this to my man in front of me I'd be going to jail.' All right miss, ohh your Instagram is linked let's just see what happens."
The video then jump cuts to Roxy excitedly saying, "Oh my Gosh, your boyfriend is also linked! It says hers. We're gonna send him a little message."
Roxy then begins to type away on her phone, "I said, hey! How's it going? Don't worry I'll let you know what he says." She then turns her attention to another person who left her a mean comment, "Kstucksey: what about telling a single man that they're handsome, I don't know, instead of being a homewrecker. Let's see if she's got one."
"Ope, her TikTok says she's married! I'm just gonna scroll a little bit and boom, there he is. Papa. Stucks. Let's give him a message! I said hey how's it going, I'm starting out really simple. Just in case they see it first. But trust me, I bet you one of the four if I showed all four, will respond. And I'm gonna show you, everything."
Roxy posted several follow-up videos suggesting that she made some headway with her revenge plan, insinuating she met up with one of the four men and engaging in activities that made her throat raspy.
In one of the videos she actually read through the DMs. Darren, the first man she messaged had his Instagram deleted. Two of the other three responded and she rattled off bits of their conversation online.
"Ladies, I don't want you f***ing man. But if you're mean to me, I'll show you I can have him," she says in the video. With the other guy who responded to her, she says that his girlfriend found the DMs, but he still continued to talk to her, telling Roxy that initially her "looks" got his "attention" but he was intrigued by how funny she is too.
In yet another video she said that her DMs were flooded with women asking her to test the loyalty of their boyfriends and husbands, and added that the partner of one of the men that she DM'ed changed their online profile names to make it look like her BF didn't respond, but in actuality, he did.
As of this writing, the latest update in the revenge DM saga is that Darren's wife is going to give Roxy a call apparently because of something Darren did.
TikTokers seem split down the middle on the "ethics" of her going to the lengths of being a "homewrecker" as revenge. Some folks expressed that the comments she was "punishing" women for weren't even all that bad. Others said that she was being too petty and she should find a man to fill the "voids" in her life.
Others were living for her pettiness and applauded the fact that she was getting back at bullies in such a vicious way.
What do you think? Do you support that kind of retribution? Or do you think that she's taking her vengeance just a bit too far?