Smart Money Media Launches First AI Authority Score to Measure Brand Visibility in AI Search New tool helps companies determine if AI systems recognize, trust, and recommend their brand. By Distractify Staff Published May 4 2026, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Smart Money Media today announced the launch of its AI Authority Score™, a first-of-its-kind tool designed to measure whether a brand is recognized, trusted, and surfaced by AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

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As AI-generated answers increasingly replace traditional search results, companies are facing a fundamental shift: they are no longer competing for rankings — they are competing to be included in AI-generated responses.

According to industry research from SparkToro and Similarweb, more than 60% of Google searches now end without a click, while AI Overviews continue expanding across informational queries. This shift is redefining how consumers discover, evaluate, and trust brands online. “The first impression for most brands today isn’t their website — it’s what AI says about them,” said the Smart Money Media team. “If AI doesn’t recognize your brand, you’re invisible before the first conversation even begins.”

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The AI Authority Score

Smart Money Media’s AI Authority Score™ evaluates whether a company is visible across key AI and search environments. The tool analyzes eight core authority signals that influence how AI systems interpret and surface brands, including: Media presence and third-party validation

Structured data and entity recognition

Search visibility and content footprint

Brand consistency across authoritative sources

Trust signals and reputation indicators

Source: Unsplash+

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The result is a measurable score that helps companies understand their current AI visibility and identify specific gaps limiting their exposure in AI-driven search environments. The AI Authority Score™ is available at:https://smartmoneymedia.org/zero-click-score

Addressing the Zero-Click Shift

The rise of zero-click search represents one of the most significant changes in digital marketing in over a decade. Instead of clicking through websites, users increasingly rely on AI-generated summaries and direct answers.

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This shift has direct implications for revenue, lead generation, and brand trust. Companies that fail to build authority across credible sources risk becoming invisible. At the same time, those that establish strong third-party validation are more likely to be cited, referenced, and recommended by AI systems. “Companies are no longer competing for clicks — they are competing for credibility across the web,” added the Smart Money Media team. “Our goal is to help brands become the sources AI trusts.”

The Authority-First Framework

The AI Authority Score™ is powered by Smart Money Media’s Authority-First PR Framework, which combines earned media strategy with AI search optimization, including: 1. Strategic Editorial Placement — Securing high-authority media coverage that AI systems reference 2. AI Search Optimization (AEO & GEO) — Structuring content for AI Overviews and generative search 3. Brand & Executive Authority Development — Strengthening trust signals across entities 4. Measurable Authority Tracking — Ongoing visibility monitoring through the AI Authority Score™

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Together, these elements help companies improve their presence across both traditional and AI-driven search environments.

About Smart Money Media

Smart Money Media is a strategic PR and digital authority firm that helps companies build visibility across AI search, traditional search, and tier-1 publications. The firm specializes in earned media placements, AI search optimization (AEO and GEO), SEO strategy, and reputation development.