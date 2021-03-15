Players Want Snapchat's Easter Egg Hunt to Come Back for 2021

Players Want Snapchat's Easter Egg Hunt to Come Back for 2021By Kori Williams
Mar. 15 2021, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
With April right around the corner, there are going to be tons of super cute Easter-themed products and events all over for everyone to get into the spirit. Snapchat had its own event ready for its users that's made them want to get up and active since 2019. But even the quarantining of 2020 couldn't stop the hunt. Snapchat just made it easier to look for eggs at home instead.
Snapchat's Easter egg hunt, called the Great Snapchat Egg Hunt, was a big hit last year with tons of people asking for it to come back this year. Although Snapchat hasn't made any official announcements about a 2021 version of the game, it's likely that it will be rereleased just in time for Bunny Day.
What is the Snapchat Easter egg hunt?
Snapchat's egg hunt brings all kinds of fun elements to Snapchat. In this event, players use their phone's location services to hunt down eggs through Snapchat's Snap Map. Think of it like Pokémon Go, except instead of Pokémon, you're catching eggs.
Through your phone's camera, you can see virtual eggs pop up on the map as you move around. Each year, these eggs are at all kinds of public locations so there isn't supposed to be any worry about safety or privacy.
Each regular egg is worth one point, but there are some rare golden eggs that are worth five points each. When you're close to an egg on Snap Map, just tap on it to collect it, but don't worry about having to race other Snapchatters to collect them. Everyone has a chance to get all the eggs on the map.
Plus, players may also come across "chicks." When you tap on one, a mini-game opens up and those give you the chance to win an additional one to 10 points.
Your score, along with the global score and your friends' score, is in the top right corner of the Snap Map, but there's no need to worry about your privacy. You can still participate in the Easter egg hunt without sharing your location in Ghost Mode, or you can share with just select people. Then only you or those people you choose can see your score.
When does the Snapchat egg hunt start?
Snapchat posted about the 2020 Easter egg hunt on April 4, so if there is an announcement for 2021, it's most likely going to be during April closer to the actual Easter holiday. Because the game was so popular last year and they were still able to make it a fun experience despite COVID-19 related lockdowns, it definitely makes sense for the game to come back again for 2021.
In 2020, the game ended on April 12, which makes hunters only have a little over a week to find all the eggs they can.
Even though there's been some progress when it comes to COVID-19 with the different vaccines available, it would make sense for Snapchat to make sure its Easter egg hunt is doable from home. Countries are dealing with the novel coronavirus and vaccines in different ways, and not everyone everywhere is even eligible for vaccines yet. So, giving players the option to hunt from home allows for the most people to play while being mindful of their safety.