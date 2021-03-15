Players Want Snapchat's Easter Egg Hunt to Come Back for 2021

With April right around the corner, there are going to be tons of super cute Easter-themed products and events all over for everyone to get into the spirit. Snapchat had its own event ready for its users that's made them want to get up and active since 2019. But even the quarantining of 2020 couldn't stop the hunt. Snapchat just made it easier to look for eggs at home instead.

Snapchat's Easter egg hunt, called the Great Snapchat Egg Hunt, was a big hit last year with tons of people asking for it to come back this year. Although Snapchat hasn't made any official announcements about a 2021 version of the game, it's likely that it will be rereleased just in time for Bunny Day.

What is the Snapchat Easter egg hunt?

Snapchat's egg hunt brings all kinds of fun elements to Snapchat. In this event, players use their phone's location services to hunt down eggs through Snapchat's Snap Map. Think of it like Pokémon Go, except instead of Pokémon, you're catching eggs. Through your phone's camera, you can see virtual eggs pop up on the map as you move around. Each year, these eggs are at all kinds of public locations so there isn't supposed to be any worry about safety or privacy.

Source: Snapchat

Each regular egg is worth one point, but there are some rare golden eggs that are worth five points each. When you're close to an egg on Snap Map, just tap on it to collect it, but don't worry about having to race other Snapchatters to collect them. Everyone has a chance to get all the eggs on the map.

