Snapchat Premium Is Easy to Set up and Can Make You Some Extra Cash

There’s a lot to love when it comes to the Snapchat platform. Users are able to share pictures, videos, and messages in a short amount of time. The app also allows users to get creative with their snaps — thanks to Bitmoji — along with using the cool filters that are available. And one of the biggest selling points is that Snapchat can be monetized to your benefit.

It’s not news that brands and influencers use social media to bring in the big bucks. And on Snapchat, just about anyone can reap the same benefits — thanks to the help of Snapchat Premium. This subdivision of the app has become a hot topic among creators looking to take their content game to the next level. So, many people want the 4-1-1 on Snapchat Premium along with learning how to get it.

With that said, Snapchat Premium is mostly used by public figures, celebrities, and models as a way to maximize their income. However, everyday people are using the app and building a name for themselves as well.

And since Snapchat Premium does come at a price, most users utilize this app to post adult entertainment. Although, there are some people that choose to share other content and expect people to pay for access.

According to CodetoRank , Snapchat Premium is nothing more than a regular Snapchat account that charges users money to access. Just like a Netflix or Hulu subscription, Snapchat Premium requires users to pay a fee to access content — some monthly and others bi-weekly.

There’s nothing wrong with using your social media platform as a means for income — especially since the economy is suffering due to the pandemic. And Snapchat Premium has proven to be one of the best ways to rake in the coins.

Setting up Snapchat Premium is super simple.

If you’ve decided to hop on the Snapchat Premium bandwagon, you’ll need to know how to properly set up your account to get the ball rolling. And while some services can come with some type of difficulty to set up, Snapchat Premium is pretty simple.

HowToDiscuss reports that getting a Snapchat Premium account involves making a few changes to your account settings. For starters, you’ll need to go in settings and set all your “who can” settings to my friends only. Now, you’ll have the ability to accept whoever you’d like aside from your friends to view your story and send you messages — hence making your account an official Snapchat Premium.

Then, you can charge a premium for your shared post. Keep in mind, Snapchat does not set a minimum or maximum amount for your posts. Users have full control over what content they post and how much they’d like to charge users to view it.

And when it comes to receiving payment, there are various ways you can choose to collect. Most users like to use Paypal, where others use other apps such as Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, etc.

Once your Snapchat Premium account is set up, you’ll need to promote it to start bringing in the money. And one of the easiest ways to do so is by creating two Snapchat accounts. You can have one that’s public and the other being your Snapchat Premium account.