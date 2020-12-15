19 Snow Day Memes to Help You Relive the Magic of Ethically Skipping School

19 Snow Day Memes to Help You Relive the Magic of Ethically Skipping SchoolBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Wishing for an actual snow day since you're stuck doing virtual schooling at the moment? Perhaps these snow days memes might make you feel a little better.
Thanks for keeping us safe, but do you think you could wait until the morning?
I get you're trying to stop people from dying and keep the economy going, but like, let's stay home from school.
Let's not forget this absolute classic.
One kid tried to get school canceled for everyone in the district by pretending to be the district's superintendent. What a legend.
And then there was this superintendent whose students showed a ton of love.
By immortalizing him in memes, depicting him as "The GOAT" for letting them stay home because there's too much snow, and putting his face up on Mt. Rushmore.
Students aren't the only ones who are happy too.
Although the dance routines will probably have to be saved for TikTok — you know, COVID-19 social distancing and all.
Snow days can feel so freeing.
So if you want to get on your old timey bicycle and dress like a gentleman of the past, why not?
When COVID stops, will snow days stop too?
School will more than likely be on ... forever. Godspeed, little ones.
The deus ex machina everyone was waiting for.
Seriously, it was like the universe conspired for the sole purpose of hooking you up.
Can anyone who's been to Utah confirm?
Notice how they didn't include what happens to the tank right after that.
One of the best. Feelings. Ever.
Obviously, going back to sleep isn't really an option at that point, but those few moments where you're comfy and cozy in bed, knowing the whole day is yours is wonderful.
If you're gainfully employed, however, that's often a much different story.
Time to bust out the flamethrower and get to melting.
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.
The entire day is just ruined at that point, isn't it?
And even if you do have the day off ... what're you gonna do?
It's pretty much just the quarantine life.
That waiting period is absolute torture.
Don't play with my emotions like that, Weather Channel.
And if you're in college, guess you better find a shovel.
What is it about universities and never cancelling class, like, seriously?!
The peripatetic turn of events.
You were so close to glory, and then, mother nature had to go and play games with your heart.
Of course you love your children, of course you do.
But having to be a good enough parent to take care of them while they're stuck indoors with you and you thought you had a day to just laze about can be a bit of a drag.
Do Canadians ever get snow days?
My heart goes out to you, my northern brothers and sisters.
And when Google was temporarily down...
That was pretty much a snow day for everyone on the internet.
And it turns out a lot of people felt the same way.
So while you may not be able to have actual snow days, maybe Google can suspend its Classroom services every now and then to let kids experience the same joy of not having any typical responsibilities for the rest of the day.