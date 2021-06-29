TLC's 'So Freakin Cheap' Is the Show That's Taking Frugality to Insane Levels

For some people, saving as much money as possible is a top priority. While everyone loves the idea of a great deal, some people prefer to go the extra mile. If that means using exactly a cap full of detergent with every load or saving empty detergent bottles to extract remaining droplets, some people have no shame in their game. And that's what TLC's So Freakin Cheap is all about.

There has been tons of buzz surrounding the unscripted series. While there's nothing wrong with being frugal, these families go to embarrassing measures to save money at any cost. Get comfortable as we give you the rundown on the premiere of So Freakin Cheap.

And these families all come from various backgrounds but all share this embarrassing thing in common. As you can imagine, their frugal nature will end up causing tension between their families. In some instances, it may even ruin their relationships.

This new unscripted lifestyle series — which often veers into comedy — features families who take frugality to extremes, such as using free paint samples to paint an entire home, dumpster diving, or planning a wedding on a total budget of $700, LA Times reports.

In the world of reality television, there is always a show that caters to everyone’s interests. And while it may seem like a cliché statement, a quick scroll through TV Guide will easily support the claim. And as for people who enjoy saving money at all costs or simply like watching others do it, So Freakin Cheap is the show that can be considered their match made in heaven.

‘So Freakin Cheap’ features four families from all over the U.S.

While some people prefer to keep their cheap tendencies under wraps, these four families represent those who have no problem sharing why they are cheap.

The Tran family from Orlando appears to live in the lap of luxury, but they actually fancy the super-frugal lifestyle. Calling themselves “Crazy Cheap Asians” Rosanna Tran and her husband, Danny, raise four children together. They’ve gone to the lengths of dumpster diving and even consider it to be a lifestyle.

The Watson family is the true definition of cheapskates. With Shelley and her husband, Tracy Watson, leading their family, viewers can see them using a tennis racket as a strainer and eating pasta that she’s collected from her neighbors. And as Shelley wants to plan her daughter Brittney’s wedding, she can’t help but allow her allegiance to being cheap to get in the way.

In fact, Shelley wants the full wedding to be under $750, even going so far as telling her daughter that she wants her to hold the wedding at a chiropractor's office. Understandably, Brittney is less than impressed. “This is too much for me,” she says. “I am tired of not having an opinion about my own wedding.” We hear you, Brittney. Most people don't want a wedding in a doctor's office.

Tony and his wife, Angela Clayton, struggle to see eye to eye. For starters, Tony has no qualms about using a hot pan to iron his clothing while cooking at the same time to save on electricity bills. And having put his wife on a coin allowance, per People, his behavior has caused major friction.

The Guilles family also provides a new meaning to frugal. In the trailer, Becky Guilles can be seen going to a funeral home to get free flowers. Becky and her husband, Jay, can be seen going back and forth as he tells her that they need to spend money to get projects around their house complete. But of course, Becky would much rather do them on her own.

