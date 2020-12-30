Who Is the Woman in the Infamous Soho Karen Video?By Sara Belcher
A viral video is making rounds, showing a white unnamed woman at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo, Manhattan accusing a Black teenager of stealing her phone. The incident happened between the woman and jazz musician Keyon Harrold's son, who she repeatedly claimed took her iPhone, despite not being a current guest at the hotel.
Despite the clear video evidence, the identity of this SoHo Karen has been hard to uncover, with one Instagrammer being falsely identified already.
In a video shared by the Grammy-winning trumpet player, a woman claims Keyon's son has stolen her phone. Keyon and his 14-year-old were staying at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo when they were approached by the woman, who immediately said Keyon Jr. had stolen her phone.
The hotel manager then ask Keyon Jr. if the woman can see his phone, which Keyon said was evidence of him taking the woman's side.
After Keyon continued to deny the woman access to his son's phone, she lunged at him.
In an Instagram post about the incident, Keyon says he had to protect his son from this woman for more than five minutes while the hotel manager "empowered her."
"Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have Box Day brunch with his dad," he wrote.
The woman's phone was then returned to her by an Uber driver minutes later, according to Daily Mail, though Keyon said he did not receive an apology from either party.
Who is the "Karen" in the video?
At this time, the woman in the video has yet to be identified, though for a brief moment many believed a particular Staten Island nurse was the woman making the accusation.
A nurse named Cassandra claims she had the video sent to her multiple times over the course of a few days, with many claiming it was her in the video. On her Instagram page, she posted a photo at the Arlo Hotel days before the incident.
But despite these claims, Cassandra says she is not the woman in the video. She even changed her Instagram bio to "THAT PERSON IN THE VIDEO IS NOT ME."
According to Daily Mail, Cassandra also posted a Story addressing the accusations, reiterating that she was not the woman in the video, though she hopes Kenyon finds justice for the situation soon.
"I've been tagged all morning in this video and this is not me," she wrote in a post. "It's not OK to be falsely accused on social media, and I wouldn't want that happening to anyone. @KenyonHarrold I hope you find [truly] who this person is because what she did is disgusting and this hotel should be held accountable."
Daily Mail also reported the NYPD has identified the woman in the video, though they believe she is not a New York resident. No other information has been made public at this time.