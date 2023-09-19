Home > Viral News > Trending Salesman Has the Audacity to Use Number from Lost Dog Flier to Text Woman About Buying Solar A solar salesman used the phone number he found on a woman's lost dog poster to try and sell her solar panels. By Mustafa Gatollari Sep. 19 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Working in sales can certainly be a tough racket, because in order for you to earn your paycheck, you have to constantly be on the lookout for potential new customers. And depending on the industry that you're in, this can be really, really nerve-wracking.

It can also make you a bit of a difficult person to be around, especially if you're constantly in that "ABC" mindset: always be closing. It's not so bad if you're shilling a product that folks genuinely want and come to you for.

But if you're in a line of work or a region that necessitates you to cold call folks and reach out, you're going to be met with a lot of rejection, especially if people aren't interested in your wares. And there are several ways, or ethos rather, salespeople are urged to embrace when they practice cold calling.

Some helpful pointers listed in this Forbes article are that the person on the other end of the conversation is a human being. This may have been a helpful piece of advice this solar panel salesperson should've considered before reaching out to this individual who lost their dog.

In a post highlighted in a private Facebook group, one user shared screenshots of their conversation with a solar company representative who saw their phone number on a lost dog posting.

The salesperson in question, Taylor, thought it would be a good idea to use the phone number posted on the missing dog notice as a prime opportunity to try and sell them solar.

Because nothing makes someone feel better about the loss of a beloved pet more than long-term energy savings. Here was the salesperson's lead in through their text: "Hey my names Taylor. I saw your number on your missing dog poster, I hope you have found Peanut."

Okay, so far, not so offensive, they hope the person found their dog, but there's no information on the pooch's whereabouts, so why are they messaging? They jump straight into the pitch: "The reason I'm reaching out is because we've helped a lot of your neighbors with the government solar program, where there is no upfront cost or loan you have to take out."

Taylor closed their pitch by asking: "Have you looked into solar before?" Peanut's owner must have been stunned at the audacity of the solar poster, as they replied: "Are you really using my lost dog to try and sell me solar?"

Maybe someone who wasn't in an "ABC" mindset may've taken this social cue as an opportunity to apologize and gracefully bow out of the situation. But Taylor was intent on conveying the deal that Peanut's owner was potentially missing out on: "I just thought I'd reach out and see if you would like to save some money."

Peanut's owner was not amused: "Because of this I wouldn't use you guys if you were offering me Money at this point. Also I am going to post this to the town page so others in town see what kind of person you and your company are. You want make a sale you develop a relationship with that person, you don't see someone desperate to find their family pet to use it as an in to contact them to sell things."

If you're looking for some helpful tips in selling, the Close blog listed some examples salespeople should avoid in trying to close a sale, highlighting this hilarious scene from The Office below as how to not be aggressive with a difficult client.

The blog also says that "dart throwing" is a pretty poor sales tactic, by just randomly throwing out benefits to using one's product in the hopes that one of them will stick and result in you netting a sale.

Another poor tactic, according to the outlet, is spending an inordinate amount of time in the pitch bad-mouthing competitors' offerings, referencing this scene from Tommy Boy as a humorous, if not extreme example of this strategy.

