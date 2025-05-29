A Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against a Texas Solicitor General Involves a Violent Asteroid Fantasy This story is both gross and weird. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 29 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

In September 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added another win to his often controversial career. According to The Texas Tribune, Paxton was saved yet again when the state Senate voted to acquit him after his impeachment trial. The Texas AG was accused of improperly using the powers of his office to "protect Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was indicted in June 2023 on federal charges of making false statements to banks," per the Associated Press.

In order to pull off such a massive win, Paxton reportedly spent $2.3 million of campaign funds on defense lawyers, per The Texas Tribune. The outlet obtained Paxton's campaign finance report, which showed he spent money on four different law firms. Paxton paid $203,000 to Scheef & Stone LLP, who apparently had their own issues to deal with behind the scenes. They involve a Solicitor General and an asteroid-related fantasy. Here's what we know.

Before the asteroid fantasy, there was sexual harassment.

A woman from Scheef & Stone LLP, who worked on Paxton's defense team, has come forward with some serious allegations, reported KXAN. Jordan Eskew was working with Christopher Hilton and Judd Stone on Paxton's impeachment trial. The trio took a leave of absence from the Attorney General's office to work on this case.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by KXAN, Eskew said a couple of weeks after they started, the defense team went to a bar for lunch. While there, Hilton and Stone bought everyone a round of shots. "That is the most disgusting thing I have ever tasted," said Eskew after taking a single sip. Stone allegedly said, "I highly doubt that is the most disgusting thing that has ever been in your mouth." Eskew said she looked at Hilton, who laughed uncomfortably but said nothing. Then things got weird.

The asteroid fantasy was not about Jordan Eskew, but she was involved.

Eskew detailed numerous instances in which Hilton and Stone would drink during the day, while at work. She was allegedly asked to purchase alcohol and make drinks for Stone as part of her job. Once the Paxton case was over, the team returned to the Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which is when Eskew brought her concerns to Brent Webster, the OAG's second-in-command.

Webster went to Paxton with Eskew's complaints. Hilton and Stone were asked to resign in October 2023. The lawsuit filed by Eskew also includes an email from Webster to an unnamed person in December 2024. In it, he alleges that Stone is obsessed with him and "given what has transpired in the past," as well as what Stone has done or told him, there was cause for concern.