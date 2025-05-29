Is Former Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II Married With Kids? Inside His Family Life "When he's not at work, Judd is an avid collector of Scotch whisky and fine wine." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 29 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Stone Hilton PLLC

As the former top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Judd Stone was fairly well known given his position. But that all came to a grinding halt in 2023 after he and former Assistant Attorney General Chris Hilton were forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations, per The Texas Tribune. The issue resurfaced in 2025 when the allegations were cited in a lawsuit filed on May 27 by Jordan Eskew, a former employee of the Attorney General’s Office.

Judd and Chris now serve as partners at the firm they founded, Stone Hilton PLLC, based in Austin, Texas. With the recent legal filing essentially dragging Judd back into the spotlight, more attention has been placed on his personal life. So, is there anyone Judd goes home to, like a wife and kids, who gets to hear all about the eventful moments that unfold at work?

Who is Judd Stone married to?

Source: LinkedIn/Ari Cuenin Judd Stone (far right) and fellow members of the Stone Hilton PLCC team.

Judd Stone doesn’t appear to be married, but he does seem highly committed to his work. He served as the State of Texas Solicitor General from February 2021 to October 2023 and now works as a partner at his own firm, Stone Hilton PLLC. According to his bio on his firm's website, he regularly argues appeals in both state and federal courts, and sometimes even stands before the United States Supreme Court. He was even appointed to Ted Cruz's Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee at one point.

While it’s unclear whether Judd is currently in a relationship, or perhaps he was married but is now divorced, there's no mention of a wife in his work bio. Instead, it highlights that when he’s not in court, which is probably often considering his role at the firm, he’s collecting "Scotch whisky and fine wine," or hanging out with his schnauzer, Niles, who doubles as the office mascot and "receives lots of love and care."

Today, Stone Hilton filed an antitrust lawsuit against major crowdsourcing companies. #crowdsource #debanking pic.twitter.com/M98aVgfg7R — Stone | Hilton (@stonehiltonlaw) December 9, 2024

Unlike Judd, Chris’s bio does mention a family. It states that when he’s not working, he "stays busy most of the time with a bustling young family" and enjoys spending time in the kitchen baking "savory breads." Based on that, it’s safe to assume Judd isn’t married, since a spouse or family would likely be referenced in his bio, too.

So, does Judd Stone have children?

Since there’s no mention of a family in Judd’s work bio, it doesn’t appear he has kids, though it’s possible he does and simply prefers to keep his personal life private. Still, that seems unlikely, as there are no family photos marking milestones at the firm or any reference to a family at all. For now, it’s safe to assume Judd is focused on his work.

New: Ex-Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone quit rather than get fired after two employees accused him of harassment, one says in a lawsuit.



Stone also made threats that caused First Assistant Brent Webster to fear for family's safety, suit says. #txlegehttps://t.co/fDtMZaFh2l — Ryan Autullo (@RyanAutullo) May 28, 2025

Judd Stone and Chris Hilton were placed at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2025.

If Judd were married, news of him being named in a lawsuit involving sexual harassment allegations probably wouldn’t go over too well at home. According to The Texas Tribune, Judd and Chris were sued in federal court by Jordan Eskew, who alleges that Judd sexually harassed her, while Chris "verbally berated her and took no action to protect her from Stone’s inappropriate comments."

The alleged incident reportedly occurred while all three were serving on Ken Paxton’s defense team during his 2023 impeachment trial and were put on leave from the Attorney General’s Office. According to the lawsuit, First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster sent an email stating that Judd and Chris would need to resign or face termination. While the two eventually left, they allegedly referred to Brent as a "petty tyrant" in response to his actions.