Ted Cruz's Daughter Mouths "Don't Clap for That" After Dad's Speech Mentions Trump Ted Cruz's oldest daughter has been outspoken before. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 8 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET

There is plenty about Texas Senator Ted Cruz that the people have questions about, but now, the curiosity has stretched to his daughters, who both appeared on-stage with him when he gave a speech about his senate win on Nov. 5. When he mentioned President-elect Donald Trump, who he said he hoped would win the election, one of Cruz's daughters Caroline Cruz's reaction about Trump was hard to miss.

While both of Cruz's daughters, Caroline and Katherine Cruz, are too young to vote, it appears that Caroline already has an idea how she leans politically, despite her father's Republican affiliation. In the clip that has since gone viral, Caroline's facial expressions and looks toward her mom Heidi Cruz, who claps at the sound of Trump's name, have told people all they need to know.

Source: Mega

What was Ted Cruz's daughter's reaction to Trump all about?

On Nov. 5, Cruz addressed his supporters to celebrate his win for a third senate term. During his speech, he mentioned Trump, who hadn't yet been announced as the president-elect at that time. When he said, "It also looks very likely that we're going to have a Republican Senate next year. I believe, and I hope and pray, that Donald Trump will be elected president of the United States," Caroline's facial expression showed clear distaste.

And when her mom joined in on the applause, Caroline appeared to mouth, "Don't clap for that." And this isn't the first time Caroline has been more outspoken and seemingly in opposition of her father's views, both socially and politically. In 2022, Caroline made headlines because of a TikTok video she posted in 2021, where she revealed that she doesn't agree with "most of his views."

At the time, her account went private, but it is now public and her videos are still up. In the last video she posted before she went inactive for quite some time, she said that she wants to be known for more than being Cruz's daughter and that she has her "own dreams and aspirations."