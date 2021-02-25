Ted Cruz Blamed His Daughters for the Infamous Trip to Cancun Amid Power Outages

Regardless of where you stand politically, there's always a certain curiosity surrounding the personal lives of men and women who hold public office. It can be difficult to imagine politicians as anything but the names and faces we see in the news, and especially ahead of big elections. But really, they're just totally out-of-touch old, white dudes regular people like us.

For example: Senator Ted Cruz is a married father of two daughters. Let's take a closer look at his family dynamic.