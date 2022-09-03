Decades After That Vietnam War Photo, People Still Have a Vendetta Against Jane Fonda

Half a century after Jane Fonda sparked outrage during a trip to Vietnam, people still have it out for the Grace and Frankie star, with some Twitter users actually celebrating her recent lymphoma diagnosis.

“Jane Fonda has cancer. Good,” one wrote on Friday, Sept. 2. “Reap that karma, traitor b—h,” another person tweeted the same day.

“Jane Fonda is a truly terrible woman,” someone else tweeted on Saturday, Sept. 3. “When it’s her time, she will die a traitor.”

So, why do people hate Jane Fonda?