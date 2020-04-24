Vivian Howard Is Ready to Expand Your Ideas of Southern Cooking

When someone says "Southern food," most people instantly think of crispy fried chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread. But PBS’s new series Somewhere South with Chef Vivian Howard hopes to change that perception by introducing viewers to the diverse dishes that make up true Southern cooking and culture.

Hosted by chef Vivian Howard, who previously hosted the Daytime Emmy and James Beard award-winning show A Chef’s Life, Somewhere South will explore the lesser-known roots of Southern cooking and how it becomes a connecting force between different cultures.

Along with a group of other talented chefs, Vivian Howard is helping to usher a new world of Southern cooking as we know it. But if you haven’t seen A Chef’s Life, you may be wondering exactly who Vivian Howard is. Keep reading to learn more about this talented chef and learn about how she reconnected with the roots she had been running from all her life.

Who is Vivian Howard? Growing up, there was no place Vivian Howard wanted to leave more than her hometown of Deep Run, N.C. And she did manage to escape for a couple of years, working in some of New York City's most popular restaurants and meeting the man she would go on to marry. However, just as she and her husband were about to settle down for good, her father offered to help her set up her own restaurant. It only came with one condition: that she move back to Deep Run. And so, Vivian and her husband Ben moved back to N.C., opened up their restaurant, Chef & the Farmer, and documented the shift from city to country life in the PBS show A Chef's Life, which ran for five seasons. Unlike other culinary series that replicate recipes or are high-intensity cooking competitions, A Chef's Life follows Vivian's day-to-day in North Carolina and watches her build a network to support her business, while also paying the bills, via TV, to support her growing family.