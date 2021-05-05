Yes, David Berkowitz Blamed His Serial Killing Urgings on a Labrador Retriever

For some reason, America seems to be obsessed with serial killers, murders, crimes, and all sorts of criminals that are hell-bent on destroying people's lives. We love to turn these people into celebrities and write tons of books and news articles about them, give them interviews and publishing deals, and make a bunch of documentaries, dramas, and true crime series off of their kills.

And was that what David Berkowitz, the "Son of Sam" killer was banking on when he invoked his neighbor's dog?