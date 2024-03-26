Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Today, I Lost a Father” — Internet Cracks up at Toddler’s Reaction to Seeing Father’s Shaved Mustache "The shoulder shrug after he turned away from the hug… he got the ick" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @therealprofessorx

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services engaging in regular routines ultimately breeds confidence, which is why kids probably love them. In a piece published by the agency, titled: "The Importance of Schedules and Routines," an explanation for why this is the case is provided.

"Familiar activities can provide comfort for both adults and children during challenging and uncertain times. Just like adults, children feel more confident and secure when their daily activities are predictable and familiar. A consistent daily schedule and step-by-step routines give children a predictable day. Schedules and routines in the group care setting and at home help children"

This could be the reason why whenever a change is introduced into a child's routine that ultimately throws a wrench into it, it can often lead them to feel anxious and upset. Perhaps that's why this adorable little kid wasn't too sure how to process his dad shaving his mustache.

TikTok user and dad, Xander Torres (@therealprofessorx) uploaded the viral clip, which has raked in over 27.3 million views on the popular social media application.

"Sonny come here come give me a a hug," the dad says at the beginning of the video, which depicts him standing and waiting for his toddler to enter the room.

Source: TikTok | @therealprofessorx

"Daddy look!" the young kid says, running into the room holding up a toy. "That's really cool," he tells his son who agrees with his dad's assessment of the figurine he just displayed, but then Sonny looks directly at his father's face.

"You take you mustache off?" the kid inquires. "My mustache is gone," he says to his son who looks over to his mother who is recording the video. "He took his mustache off," she tells the child who smiles and walks over to her.

"You okay?" he asks the kid who says, "mm-hmm," but looks away. "What do you think?" she asks her child, who starts to feel a bit unsure. "It's still daddy?" he asks, ensuring that the man before him without facial hair is genuinely his father.

The clip then transitions to another portion in the video where his son, standing in front of the camera is asked, "Are you sad?" "Uh huh," he replies, looking uneasily into another direction. "I'm sorry," his father replied, apologizing for ambushing him with the mustache-removal-out-of-nowhere news.

"Why are you sad? Cause his mustache is gone?" the woman asks Sonny who appears to be fighting back tears as he confirms that he is indeed sad his father decided to shave the stache.

"It's okay come here," he tells his son. "It's just hair," he replies embracing his toddler, "it'll grow back," he repeats, assuring his boy that everything will be all right.

At this point in the video, Sonny walks on over to the couch and then crouches beside it, out of view. Commenters who watched the clip were enamored with the child's reaction: "He’s so politely terrified," one commented. Another quipped: "Bro said, STRANGER DANGER"

