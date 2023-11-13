Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok November Baby Overshadowed by Holidays, Begs Family for a "No Christmas November" A woman revealed that the only thing her November baby wants for his birthday this year is for his family to pause their early Christmas celebrations. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 13 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @marybucklwr

I don't know about you, but every year, I start ringing in the holiday season earlier and earlier! This year, I was ready to start decorating for Christmas in September — which is definitely way too early — but ultimately decided to wait until mid-October instead because that's more appropriate, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, many wouldn't agree, including TikTok creator Mary Buck's (@marybucklwr) teenage son. However, I think he has a pretty good reason as to why he doesn't want his family to get into the Christmas spirit too early. On that note, keep scrolling for more details! Plus, read on to find out what social media has to say.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

This woman's son wants a "no Christmas November" for his birthday.

In the viral video, posted on Nov. 5, 2023, Mary filmed her son as he played on his phone near the pool. With the camera on the teen boy, Mary told her followers, "This child asks for nothing; he's a November baby, and his 15th birthday is coming up soon, and the only thing that he wants for his birthday is a 'no Christmas November.'"

"He doesn't want any Christmas carols in November, he doesn't want any Christmas decorations, anything festive," she added. "Yet his sisters are both ready to set up their Christmas decorations."

Article continues below advertisement

As her son looked up at her, Mary asked her followers, "What are we gonna do?" Well, I hope you fulfill your son's wish and give him a "no Christmas November" because it would obviously mean a lot to him. Plus, it shows that you care about him and his happiness — doesn't every parent want to make their little ones happy, especially on their birthday?!

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok agreed that Mary should give her son a "no Christmas November."

Mary's video has been viewed more than 610,000 times as of this writing; it also received over 4,600 comments from fellow TikTokers who agreed that Mary should give her son a "no Christmas November." "No Christmas November seems like a legit request," one person wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

A second user agreed, writing, "After 15 years of his bday likely being overshadowed, I think that's fair." "I feel like that's not an unreasonable thing to give him," a third TikToker commented. "It costs nothing to respect that birthday wish."

Another user shared, "As a fellow November baby born on Thanksgiving… I get it. I hate seeing Christmas decorations up so early. At least wait until Black Friday to decorate." "Everyone deserves a birthday to be all about them. This is an important core memory," someone else replied, adding that Mary could "make a huge Christmas decorating party [on] Dec. 1 for his sisters."

Article continues below advertisement

A few December babies also weighed in, urging Mary to grant her son this simple wish. "I have a December birthday, so I can't avoid Christmas, but please do this for him," one TikToker penned. Another person responded, "As a December baby, our birthdays get sprinkled in between Thanksgiving and Xmas. It sounds like he wants to be acknowledged on his special day."

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

"As a December baby, he's begging you to acknowledge his birthday and not the holidays," a third user stated. This social media user disclosed, "As a December baby please do this for him! It’s hard feeling like your birthday isn't a priority! I'll be 26 and it still bothers me."