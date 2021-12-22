Logo
Eating Cake
Source: Getty Images

5 Ways to Spend the Holidays Alone and Have a Great Time

By

Dec. 22 2021, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

When people think about the holidays, typically it's all about decorating, good food, spending time with loved ones, and ugly sweaters. It's all about spending time with people and things you love while reflecting on the previous year and hoping for good things to come.

Unfortunately, this isn't the case for everyone. Some people don't have loved ones to spend these last days of the year with for whatever reason. Plus, some people are choosing to be alone because of COVID-19. But that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the holidays alone. There are plenty of things you can do that can give you community if you want it, but they can also be the best excuse to feel peaceful in solitude.

Here are five ways to spend the holidays alone.

1. Volunteering

Volunteering
Source: Getty Images

This may not seem like spending the holidays alone since you'll still be around people, but at the end of the day, you still get to go home on your own and have some time to yourself. The holidays mean that there are plenty of people in need, and they can always use some help. Whether it be working at a soup kitchen, cleaning a park, or even collecting toys to donate, these can be great causes to give your time to.

2. Self-Care

Bubble Bath
Source: Getty Images

If you can't be there for others during the holiday season, consider spending the time with yourself. This time of the year is stressful by default considering everything going on, and seasonal depression is real. Sometimes, the best gift you can give yourself is some self-care, whether you spread it out over the course of a few days or spend one day dedicated to yourself. Take a bath, play your favorite music, make and eat your favorite foods — whatever you want.

3. Movie marathon

Watching Movies
Source: Getty Images

Every year comes a fresh round of holiday movies that will probably take at least five days to watch. Whether you take the time to check out all the new stuff that comes out or you're into those wintertime classics, it's guaranteed to be a great time. Snuggle up with your favorite blanket, grab your favorite snacks and a hot drink, and spend literally every second forgetting there are people outside.

4. Crafting

Knitting
Source: Getty Images

Crafts are a great way to take up a lot of time any time of the year. Making a sweater can easily take hours, especially if you've never done so before. Take a holiday spin on some yarn work, ornament making — whatever creative endeavor you choose is great. Crafting is a skill, but seeing the progress you make as you continue will be a great motivation.

5. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

New Years Resolutions
Source: Getty Images

With everything going on every other time of the year, it can be really hard to fit some self-improvement into your life. That's where the New Year comes in. It's supposed to be the best time to restart and do new things with your life, but there's no reason to wait to start on Jan. 1. Make a list of resolutions now and make a plan of action to start ASAP. Future you will thank you.

