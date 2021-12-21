These TikTok Holiday Craft Ideas Will Keep Your Little Ones Entertained

What better way to showcase your Christmas spirit than creating homemade wreaths? The kiddies will be able to play in some paint while creating artwork that can last from years to come. Start by cutting the inner circle out of a paper plate. Next, paint the perimeter green. Then, trace your little one's hand various times and cut out the shapes on construction paper. Using the hand cutouts, place them along the green paper plate.Adorn the wreath with red crystals and gems and add a red bow as the finishing touch.