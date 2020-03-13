We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
howtofixadrugscandal_limitedseries_episode1_00_20_41_05-1584115905855.png
Source: Netflix

'How to Fix a Drug Scandal' Focuses on Sonja Farak, a Drug-Stealing Lab Chemist

Netflix has been supplying true crime fanatics with a slew of new documentaries, from The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez to White Boy. But one of their latest true crime releases, How to Fix a Drug Scandal, isn't something you'll want to miss — it details the true story of Sonja Farak, a former lab chemist in Amherst, Mass., who was convicted of stealing drugs from the lab where she worked.

If you aren't already familiar with Sonja Farak's case, however, stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding the chemist who became addicted to the drugs she was supposed to be testing — her backstory is seriously wild.